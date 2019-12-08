After Son Heung-min won the AFC Asian International Player of the Year award on Saturday, the Tottenham Hotspur player marked the occasion with possibly the best goal of the Premier League this season.

During the match against Burnley, Son picked up the ball near his own box and ran the entire field, dribbling past numerous opponents players who tried to stop him, and slotted it into the back of the net.

Nobody: Absolutely no one: Not a single soul: Heung-Min Son: pic.twitter.com/80NDZTuWQI — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 7, 2019



Rightly so, within moments videos of the goal went viral on social media as fans were left awestruck by the South Korean’s wonder-goal.

From demanding the Puskas, the award for the best goal of the year, to drawing comparisons with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, the football world is showering all kind of praises that the goal seemingly deserves.

This is how the fans are reacting

Surely Son won the next Puskas award with that goal he just scored? — Deniz Andres (@Koezo123) December 7, 2019

Son Heung-Min. I cant believe in this man. This goal was like Messi and Maradona. Tottenham and Mourinho has a goldmine. pic.twitter.com/6SLAbAFksF — (@therockulla) December 7, 2019

Did i just hear Messi? — Dɛzmen (@EdemEddie) December 8, 2019

Heung-Min Son’s goal is worthy of a Puskas Award #SonHeungMin #Son — Igor Džaić (@IgorDzaic) December 7, 2019

HEUNG-MIN SON GOAL OF THE SEASON AND PUSKAS AWARD 2020 WINNER PLEASE https://t.co/HRP0jMFJky — asap rocker (@OpFanBoi) December 7, 2019

Tottenham defeated Burnley 5-0 and apart from Son’s brilliant solo effort, the Spurs fans also witnessed Harry Kane scoring a brace and Lucas Moura and Moussa Sissoko netting one each.

The victory also meant Tottenham register their fourth victory in five matches under new coach Jose Mourinho and climb back to the sixth position in the points table.