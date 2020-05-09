In a recent development, wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan spoke about his first interaction with Sachin Tendulkar. Kishan joined Mumbai Indians in 2018 from Gujarat Lions. He stated that he met the legendary Indian batsman during a practice session in 2013.

“I still remember the time when I first met Sachin paaji (Tendulkar),” Kishan told Cricbuzz.

“He had come to see our practice session at Mumbai Indians. It was just after I got signed. I had been chatting with Rohit bhai (Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma) and told him about how I worshipped Sachin paaji all these years and now, suddenly he is in front of me.”

Kishan revealed that it was his skipper who told him to have a chat with Sachin.

“Rohit bhai told me to go and have a chat. Fortunately, Sachin paaji himself came towards me to have a talk. I don’t think I heard anything that he spoke, I was just watching him speak,” he said.

Kishan has had a fairly healthy domestic career so far and there have been occasional calls by experts who want him to be tried as a limited-overs keeper in the Indian team.

“From my childhood, I just loved to play shots. Never really liked to leave the ball or defend it. Always loved to attack and liked the sound the ball made off the bat. I never got ruffled by the bowler’s height or pace. For me, it was always about where the bowler was going to land it, and how I would tackle that,” he said.

(With inputs from IANS)