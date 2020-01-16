Post Juventus’ 4-0 win over Udinese in the round of 16 of the Coppa Italia on Wednesday, club striker Gonzalo Higuain said that Juventus want to win the Italian Cup.

Juventus, the most successful club in the history of the competition with 13 titles — last won in 2017-18 and in the following season they had to face an early exit in the quarterfinals.

On Wednesday, Juve were playing without their star striker Cristiano Ronaldo as the 34-year-old had a bit of sinusitis for a couple of days and felt some shivers on the match day.

However, Ronaldo’s absence was not felt as Higuain opened the scoring, Paulo Dybala grabbed a brace and Douglas Costa added the fourth goal through a penalty to take Juve home 4-0.

“It was an important game, we wanted to pass the round because we want to win the Italian Cup,” said Higuain as quoted by the official website of Juventus.

“The agreement with (Paulo) Dybala? I’m fine, we have to do the best for Juve and we hope to help the team win. It is a pleasure to play with great players, today (Wednesday) the team did well and now we will have to repeat ourselves against Parma on Sunday,” the striker added.