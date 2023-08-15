Wanindu Hasaranga retires from Test cricket

Drought hits 90,000 Sri Lankans
About 90,000 people in four provinces of Sri Lanka have been affected by droughts with Jaffna being the worst hit district, the Disaster Management Center (DMC) said on Sunday.
All-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga on Tuesday informed Sri Lanka Cricket that he will retire from playing Test cricket. Hasaranga said the reason behind the move is to prolong his career as a limited-overs specialist.
“We will accept his decision and are confident that Hasaranga will be a vital part of our white-ball program going forward,” said Ashley De Silva, CEO of Sri Lanka Cricket.
The all-rounder has played four Test matches for Sri Lanka; however, the 26-year-old has represented the country in 48 one-day internationals and 58 T20I games.
