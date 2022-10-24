Virat Kohli inches close to being a master blaster

Cometh the hour, Cometh the man, India’s chase master Virat Kohli once again showed off his brilliant shot-making and spot on the cricketing mind in a ‘very’ crucial match.

In India’s opening match against arch-nemesis Pakistan on Sunday, the Indian squad evidently was on the back foot after losing four crucial wickets quickly.

From that stage, only a remarkable knock and a steady partnership could have helped India to defeat Pakistan.

In the second innings, Pakistani pacers were on song, but it was Kohli’s unbeaten 82 runs that played the final Drum of victory in the end.

Under those challenging conditions, run machine Virat Kohli supported himself and delivered a special knock when India needed the most. From the jaws of defeat, ‘Men In Blue’ Was saved by his unbeaten 82 off 53 balls.

Virat played the role of his older self in the game hitting six fours and four sixes, supported by all rounder Hardik Pandya from the other end.

Kohli’s clear hitting and strike-rate enabled his team to defeat their bitter opponents and secure a remarkable victory. With this victory, India has two points and leads Group 2.

Kohli with his masterclass innings set a new record for the most runs scored in T20 international cricket.

Virat Made this record against Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup’s Super 12 round at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

In the shortest format, Kohli now has 3,794 runs at an average of 51.97 in 110 appearances. Kohli has 34 half-centuries, with the best score of 122* on his name.

Indian veteran Rohit Sharma (3,741), New Zealander flamboyant opener Martin Guptill (3,531), Pakistani skipper Babar Azam (3,231), and 32-year-old Irish batter Paul Stirling are all behind Kohli in T20I most run-scoring charts.

Virat has also surpassed master-blaster Sachin Tendulkar to record the most fifty-plus runs at ICC competitions. Virat has 24 half-centuries under his mind boggling stat book, whereas Sachin has 23.

Virat has scored 927 runs at an average of 84.27 across his 22 matches and 20 innings at the ICC T20 World Cup. His bat has produced eleven half-centuries, with a best of 89*.

He ranks third among all-time run scorers in tournament history, after only greats of the game, Mahela Jayawardene of Sri Lanka and West Indies legend Chris Gayle (965) (1,016).

In the post-match interview, Kohli himself rated this innings against Pakistan as his personal best.

“Till today I have always said Mohali was my best innings, against Australia: I got 82 off 52 (in fact 51 on March 27, 2016). Today I got 82 off 53. So they are exactly the same innings, but I think today I will count this one higher because of the magnitude of the game and what the situation was.”