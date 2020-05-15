Spanish driver Carlos Sainz, who on Thursday signed Ferrari for the next two seasons, said he is very happy and excited about his future with the team.

Sainz will drive for the Italian team in the 2021 and 2022 seasons of the Formula 1 World Championship succeeding Germany’s Sebastian Vettel, who will not renew his contract with the team after the end of the ongoing season.

“I am very happy that I will be driving for Scuderia Ferrari in 2021 and I’m excited about my future with the team,” said Sainz as quoted by Ferrari’s official website.

The Spaniard signed for Ferrari after Vettel announced not to continue with the Italy-based company from the next season. Sainz, who will join Ferrari in the 2021 season, has still got a year with his current company McLaren.

“I still have an important year ahead with McLaren Racing and I’m really looking forward to going racing again with them this season,” he said.

25-year-old Carlos already has plenty of Formula 1 experience as he has already been a part of 102 World Championship Grands Prix, over five seasons.

In 2019, the Madrid-born racer finished sixth in the Drivers’ Championship, his best ever result, in a year when he also made it to a podium position for the first time, finishing third in Brazil.