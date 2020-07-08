Legendary sprinter Usain Bolt has shared an adorable first picture of his baby daughter, revealing her name to be Olympia Lightning.

“Girl Dad #OlympiaLightningBolt,” Bolt said in a tweet on Tuesday.

“I want to wish my girlfriend Kasi Bennett a happy birthday. I get to spend ur special day with u. I want nothing but happiness for uand& will continue to doing my best keeping a smile on ur face. We have started a new chapter together with our daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt,” said Bolt while wishing his partner on her birthday in another tweet.

Notably, the 33-year-old has been dating Bennett since 2014 but the couple made their relationship public only in 2016. The same has been claimed in a report by The Sun.

Earlier in the year, the Jamaican sprinter had confirmed that his girlfriend was expecting a child when he posted a picture of her in a red dress revealing her baby bump.