In a recent turn of events, the Uttar Pradesh (UP) government has announced on Friday that all the athletes from the state, who will be winning the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games will be awarded Rs 6 crore each by the state.

Moreover, the athletes winning the silver and bronze medals at the world’s biggest sporting carnival will also be rewarded with Rs 4 and 2 crore, respectively. Not only this, each athlete from the state who qualifies and features in the Tokyo Olympic Games will be given Rs 10 lakh each by the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in the state.

The Chief Minister also announced that the gold medal winners of Commonwealth and Asian Games will get Rs 50 lakh while those winning silver and bronze will be given Rs 30 lakh and 15 lakh respectively. Each participant from the state will also be given Rs 5 lakh each.

The announcements were made by the twitter handle of UP CM. Adityanath made these announcements on the occasion of UP Sthapna Diwas.

ओलंपिक में स्वर्ण पदक प्राप्त करने वाले खिलाड़ियों को ₹6 करोड़, रजत पदक पर ₹4 करोड़, कांस्य पदक पर ₹2 करोड़ और प्रतिभाग पर ₹10 लाख की धनराशि उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार द्वारा विशेष रूप से दी जाती है: मुख्यमंत्री श्री @myogiadityanath जी #RisingNewUP — CM Office, GoUP (@CMOfficeUP) January 24, 2020

राष्ट्रमंडल और एशियन खेलों में स्वर्ण पदक विजेता खिलाड़ियों को ₹50 लाख, रजत पदक पर ₹30 लाख, कांस्य पदक पर ₹15 लाख तथा प्रतिभाग पर ₹5 लाख की धनराशि उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार द्वारा विशेष रूप से प्रदान की जाती है: मुख्यमंत्री श्री @myogiadityanath जी #RisingNewUP — CM Office, GoUP (@CMOfficeUP) January 24, 2020

The 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games are scheduled to be played between 24 July and 9 August.

(With inputs from IANS)