Union Minister releases rendition of national anthem, ‘Jaya Hey’

A rendition of India’s National Anthem was unveiled by Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs and petroleum and Natural Gas on the occasion of India’s 77th Independence Day. Sportspeople from different sports sections featured in the video were supported by Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.

Speaking on the occasion, Hardeep Singh Puri stated, “Sports in India is an emotion and nurturing the sporting talent of India is in line with taking the nation ahead on the global stage. In the sporting arena it is not victory or loss that counts, it is the spirit of sports and the sportsmanship that brings cheer to the Nation. On this auspicious day, the sports anthem launched by Indian Oil re-energises the nation’s passion towards sports and the steadfast support to multifarious sports, including para-athletics, embodies the essence of ‘Nation First, Always First.”

The video features Chess Grand Master R Praggnanandhaa and former Olympian Pullela Gopichand, cricketer Ajinkya Rahane, Indian Cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara and others.

Music that captures the rhythm of sports & energy of the sportspersons! Delighted to celebrate India’s #IndependenceDay2023 with champions of @IndianOilcl. Launched the IOCL Sports Anthem.@narendramodi @PMOIndia @AmitShah @ianuragthakur pic.twitter.com/Ki3W1A8yFV — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) August 15, 2023

The Video showcases the commitment and efforts the sportspeople hold for their respective sports, above all, their unwavering resolve and tireless pursuit to elevate India’s stature on the global sports stage. Video titled ‘Jaya Hey’ signifies ‘Nation First and First Always’ a motto of Prime Minister Narendra Modi which is the for the citizens of the country to come forward and contribute in the nation building.

Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted “The proud & talented sports fraternity comes together to celebrate Independence Day 2023

Total of 167 players of whom 102 are currently playing. Athletics, Billiards & Snooker, Badminton, Carrom, Chess, Cricket, Hockey, Table Tennis & Tennis.”