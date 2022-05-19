Umran has potential to break Akhtar’s fastest delivery’s record, says Parvez Rasool

Parvez Rasool, an India cricketer, praised Umran Malik, saying the pacer from Jammu and Kashmir has the ability to break former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar’s fastest delivery record.

Umran bowled the fastest delivery of IPL 2022, clocking 157 kmph during his team’s match against Delhi Capitals on May 5 at the Brabourne Stadium. The feat was accomplished by the 22-year-old on the fourth ball of the 20th over.

Rasool believes Umran deserves to be a part of the Indian team in all formats.

“The way Umran is bowling in the IPL, I think he will break Akhtar’s fastest delivery’s record very soon. Umran is an amazing talent. He is performing well in the IPL and it’s a great sign for Indian cricket that these kinds of talents are coming and doing well,” Rasool said on News24 Sports.

Umran has been one of the standout stars in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), bowling the fastest deliveries with his raw pace and earning praise from all quarters.

Umran achieved a new milestone on May 17 when he became the youngest Indian bowler to pick up 20 or more wickets in an IPL season, breaking Jasprit Bumrah’s 2017 record.

Rasool, the first cricketer from Jammu and Kashmir to play in the IPL, praised Umran, citing his rapid rise to become one of the most-followed young talents.

“I think he played very few games of junior cricket in Under-17 or Under-19. After that he played Ranji. He has so much talent that everybody is talking about him. In the IPL he is doing well and I think he is the future for Indian cricket,” Rasool added.

Umran moved into the top 5 of the IPL 2022 wicket-takers list with a match-winning spell for SRH against Mumbai Indians.

