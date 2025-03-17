Sakariya replaces injured Umran Malik at KKR

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) named left-arm seamer Chetan Sakariya as a replacement for injured Umran Malik, who has been sidelined from the upcoming Indian Premier League.

The 25-year-old Malik has been out of action since IPL 2024, during which he played a solitary game for Sunrisers Hyderabad, while Sakariya is working his way back from injury after featuring in a representative match during the Ranji Trophy in February 2024.

Malik was brought by the KKR franchise for Rs 75 lakh while Sakariya was a part of KKR ahead of their title-winning season last year but didn’t feature in any game. Subsequently, he went unsold at the mega auction held last year.

Malik, who burst on to the scene in 2021, has been troubled by injuries and illness since. He was expected to make a return to the Duleep Trophy at the start of the 2024-25 domestic season, but had to be withdrawn after suffering a bout of dengue. He then suffered a hip fracture.

Both Malik and Sakariya have been part of the national teams, with the former featuring in eight T20Is, picking up 11 wickets, while the 27-year-old Sakariya has played two T20Is, taking one wicket.

Sakariya has played so far featured in 19 IPL games over three seasons (2021-23) and has taken 20 wickets at an economy of 8.43. He made his debut for Rajasthan Royals before moving to the Delhi Capitals in 2022. In all T20s, the left-arm seamer has 65 wickets from 46 games.