Two bowlers Sachin Tendulkar feared most

Sachin Tendulkar is India’s former international cricketer who was the captain of Team India in both ODIs and Test matches. Recognised as one of the greatest batsmen in cricket’s history, Tendulkar is the only player in the world to hit 100 international centuries in both the Test and ODI formats.

The talented player once revealed in an interview that Abdul Razzaq is his nemesis on the cricket field as he dismissed him six times between 2000 and 2006. Sachin Tendulkar is known for his impressive batting but there is another bowler who challenged him to score on the field and that was former South African skipper late Hansie Cronje. Cronje took the wicket of Tendulkar five times in Tests and three times in limited overs. Recently, it was on the Nadir Ali podcast that Razzaq said he felt honoured that a great batsman like Tendulkar said that he found Razzaq an awkward bowler to face.

Apart from Razzaq, Tendulkar in the past has also said, “Honestly. I got out to Hansie more than anyone. When we played South Africa, he always got me out more than Donald or Shaun Pollock. It wasn’t that I couldn’t pick him – it’s just that the ball seemed to go straight to a fielder. I was going great guns in Durban one year and played some big shots against Donald and Pollock. Hansie came in and I flicked his first ball straight to leg-slip. I never knew what to do with him.”

Sachin had no trouble handling players like Glenn McGrath, Shane Warne, Wasim Akram, and Allan Donald, but he struggled against Hansie.