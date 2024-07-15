Sachin Tendulkar congratulates Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz for winning Wimbledon 2024

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar congratulated Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz after he won his second Wimbledon title on Sunday.

Alcaraz won his second consecutive Wimbledon title after beating Novak Djokovic 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4) at the centre court in London.

Taking to his official X account, Tendulkar praised Carlos for winning the game in straight sets against a ‘world-class opponent’ Novak Djokovic.

He also praised the Serbian tennis player Djokovic for his grace and the way he has conducted himself in victory and defeat.

“Abse tennis pe ek hi raj karega, woh hai Alcaraz. Winning the @Wimbledon finals in straight sets against a world-class opponent is no joke. With that kind of speed, power, placement, and energy, it looks like it’s going to be Advantage @carlosalcaraz in the years to come. Hats off to @DjokerNole for his grace and the way he has conducted himself in victory and in defeat. For me that is the hallmark of a true sportsperson,” Tendulkar wrote on X.

Advertisement

Recapping the Wimbledon 2024 final, the Spanish tennis player started off well and took command of the match as he won the set 6-2 against the Serbian. The first set was one-sided after Alcaraz received a double break and ended it in 41 minutes.

Alcaraz kept his momentum and won the second set 6-2. Djokovic was struggling in the second set and failed to make a comeback.

The Serbian tennis player tried to bounce back in the third set but Alcaraz didn’t let go easily. Djokovic started well in the third set and gave a tough fight to his opponent but the Spaniard gave a tough fight and forced the match into the tiebreak. Alcaraz kept his nerves cool and won the tiebreak 7-4.

The Spaniard dominated the game from the very first moment and won the Wimbledon 2024 final in straight three sets.