Tvesa sizzles on back nine in 11th Leg of Hero WPGT, clinches first title in 2 years

Tvesa Malik found the touch on the last 10 holes of the final round as she returned 3-under 64, which was the best of the week at the Par-67 Bangalore Golf Club, to win the 11th leg of Hero WPGT here on Friday, her first title in two years of the season.

She started bogey-bogey and was 2-over after four holes, but rallied superbly on the back nine, carding 5-under 29 on the return. She totaled 1-over 202.

Tvesa, whose last win on the Hero WPG Tour came in March 2021, birdied six times between the ninth and 17th holes. Twice she had birdie hat-tricks.

With three-round score of 1-over 202 with rounds of 70-68-64 in three days. She finished three shots clear of Durga Nittur, another emerging professional from Bengaluru. Durga shot 1-under 66 to total 4-over 205 and was second.

Sneha Singh, shot 66 to finish third at 6-over 207, while Gaurika Bishnoi shot the day’s equal best of 64 and jumped to tied fourth place alongside Khushi Khanijau (65). Both recorded totals of 210.

The amateur of the week was Mannat Brar (71), who finished tied sixth with Kriti Chowhan (68) at 211.Another amateur Saanvi Somu (69) was eighth at 213 and Saaniya Sharma (70) was ninth at 214.

Seher Atwal (72), winner of the opening leg this season, was tied 10th alongside Ananya Datar (71) and Oviya Reddi (73) at 215.

Last week’s winner Neha Tripathi (74) finished T-17.

Sneha Singh may have finished only third, but she was on top of the Hero Order of Merit, while Seher Atwal and Khushi Khanijau are second and third. Neha Tripathi is fourth, Jasmine Shekar is fifth and Gaurika Bishnoi sixth.