Amandeep Drall clinches first title of the season at 7th leg of Hero WPGT

Amandeep Drall, one of the most accomplished players on the domestic circuit, returned to the winners’ circle by securing victory at the seventh leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour (WPGT), held at the Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Golf Club in Mysore.

The golfer from Panchkula carded her third consecutive round of 1-over 71, finishing with a total of 3-over 213, and clinched the title by a two-shot margin—her first win in nearly 15 months since March 2024.

With this victory, Amandeep continues her streak of winning at least once every year since 2015, cementing her place as one of the most consistent performers on the Hero Tour. She becomes the fourth different winner this season, joining Vani Kapoor (3 wins), Sneha Singh (2 wins), and Rhea Purvi Saravanan.

Amandeep’s steady performance (71-71-71) edged out Ridhima Dilawari, who shot 1-under 69 in the final round—one of the few under-par rounds of the week, which was marred by rain and challenging conditions.

Vani Kapoor, who had won the fourth, fifth, and sixth legs of the Tour, tied for third place alongside second-round leader Rhea Purvi Saravanan. Vani recorded rounds of 71-72-73, while Rhea slipped with a 76 after rounds of 72-68.

Amandeep, a former runner-up at the Hero Women’s Indian Open, is currently aiming to reclaim her spot on the Ladies European Tour after losing her card last year. She trailed Rhea by two shots going into the final round, with Vani starting three behind.

Amandeep began strongly with a birdie on the first hole, and when Rhea bogeyed the second, the two were tied. The battle remained close, with Rhea holding a narrow one-shot lead until the 12th. A bogey by Rhea on the par-4 13th leveled the scores again.

Both players were tied at 3-over with just two holes remaining. Ridhima and Vani were close behind. While Amandeep maintained her composure with a string of pars over the last seven holes, Rhea faltered dramatically, carding a double bogey on the 17th and a bogey on the 18th, falling out of contention.

Ridhima’s late birdie on the 18th helped her secure solo second, while Vani and Rhea shared third place. Khushi Khanijau (69) and Jasmine Shekar (71) tied for fifth, followed by Ananya Garg (70) and Vidhatri Urs (75) in joint seventh. Lavanya Jadon (72) was eighth, and Astha Madan (74) and Neha Tripathi (75) completed the Top 10.

Despite missing out on a fourth consecutive win, Vani Kapoor remains at the top of the Order of Merit, followed by Sneha Singh in second, and Amandeep Drall in third. Jasmine Shekar and Lavanya Jadon round out the top five in the standings.