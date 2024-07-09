Trying to focus on to stop myself crying: Anderson ahead of farewell Test series

On the eve of his farewell series against the West Indies, England’s leading Test wicket-taker James Anderson said he is “at peace” with the England management’s decision to move on from him but admitted that he didn’t have much say in the call despite feeling that he is “still bowling as well as I ever have”.

Anderson, who is set to feature in his 188th and final Test against West Indies at Lord’s this week will bow out as the most-prolific fast bowler in Test history, having taken his 700th wicket, on the tour of India in March this year.

Anderson’s England career will come to an end at the same ground where he made his debut two decades back, and the veteran admitted that the next few days will be emotional for him.

“I’m trying not to think too much about the game itself yet, or certainly how I’d feel about it. I’m trying to be as focused as I can. The big thing for me this week is wanting to play well, bowl well and get a win. That’s what I’m trying to focus on really. I’m sure the emotions during the week will change, but right now that’s what I’m trying to focus on to stop myself crying,” Anderson said.

“It’s been a strange couple of months. I feel pretty happy with where things are now and pretty excited for the week as well. I think having quite a few friends and family come down for the week, which is good. I’ve had a lot of people who’ve stopped me in the street or met out and about saying that they’re coming to the game. I’m just excited for the week,” he added.

Anderson said it was “impossible to say” whether he could have continued till the 2025-26 Ashes. “It’s always difficult to answer that sort of question. You never know what’s going to happen. It’s 18 months away. It’s a long time. Throughout my whole career, I’ve never really focused on too far ahead. I’ve always tried to take it series by series and focus on those little goals. as my career has gone on.”

“It’s really impossible to say. I probably thought before the last away Ashes that I wouldn’t make (it) 18 months before that because of the way the game is and the age I was getting to. I can completely understand the decision and the way the team and management want to go. As I’ve said, the last couple of months I’ve made peace with that and I’m excited to see what the future holds,” he said.

Anderson, who is expected to stay on in the England dressing room this summer as a team mentor, said he was informed of the England management’s decision after being called by the “three big dogs” – England men’s managing director, Rob Key, Test coach, Brendon McCullum, and Test captain, Ben Stokes – earlier in the year.

“I wouldn’t say it was a surprise because when the three big dogs invited to a hotel in Manchester for a chat I didn’t think it was just a normal appraisal. I had a suspicion that that was going to be the case. I think they were surprised at how calm I was when I reacted. I think I was probably surprised at my reaction. I wasn’t overly emotional about it or angry about it or anything.”

“I saw their point of view and appreciated them taking the time out to lay it out for me, the reasoning and stuff like that. Since then I’ve come to terms with it and made peace with that decision. Just looking forward to one more game and then see what’s ahead,” the seasoned pacer said.