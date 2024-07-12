James Anderson bows out on a high as England thrash West Indies by an innings and 114 runs

Veteran fast-bowler James Anderson bowed out of international cricket on a high as England thrashed the West Indies by an innings and 114 runs on Day 3 of the first Test at the iconic Lord’s here on Friday. In his 188th and last Test before retiring from international duties for England, Anderson ended his tally at 704 wickets, the most taken by any fast bowler, in the format’s history and four behind the late Shane Warne.

Debutant pacer Gus Atkinson ended his game with wonderful match figures of 12-106 as England took a 1-0 lead in the three-Test series. It might have been 705 scalps for Anderson if he held onto a return catch from Gudakesh Motie in the 44th over when West Indies were nine down in the second innings.

After walking out to a guard of honour from both teams ahead of the West Indies resuming on 79-6 and trailing by 171 runs, Anderson had Joshua Da Silva (9) nicking behind to set the tone for England’s crushing win.

Advertisement

Atkinson bounced out Alzarri Joseph (8), castled Shamar Joseph (3), and had Jayden Seales (8) holing out to deep square-leg to end with 5-61, as the match got over, so as Anderson’s 21-year Test career.

Anderson received another guard of honour from both England and West Indies players, as he signed off from international cricket on a high after contributing to a Test win for the hosts. He will now take up a fast-bowling mentor role for England’s rest of the Test summer.

The win at the Lord’s was just England’s fourth in this cycle of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle as they sit with 33 points and a points percentage of 25%. They are level on points percentage with South Africa and Bangladesh in the bottom half of the standings.

Brief scores:

England 371 (Zak Crawley 76; Jayden Seales 4-77) beat West Indies 121 & 136 in 47 overs (Gus Atkinson 5-61, James Anderson 3-32) by an innings and 114 runs