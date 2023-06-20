Top Indian amateur golfer Avani Prashanth to play in $100,000 Singapore Ladies Masters

India’s top amateur golfer Avani Prashanth, will be seen in action in the Singapore Ladies Masters, a US $100,000 professional event.

Though she is still an amateur, she will play alongside professionals in the event as per the agreement signed by The US Kids Golf (USKG) India, in Singapore.

USKG received a big boost as President, USKG, India and Asia Rajesh Srivastava, and Ms. Lyn Yeo, Founder of LLD Sports signed a major agreement tour agreement. It will set the ball rolling for a series of six events, which could be expanded further.

” We are proud to bring the US Kids Golf Tour to Singapore. Over the next few weeks and months, we will have a series of partnerships across Asia in popular golf playing countries like Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam and many more countries,” said Mr. Srivastava.

With both sides agreeing to create more opportunities for young and talented golfers from either country, the first beneficiary will be Ivani Prashanth, who will get to play at a pro event in Singapore, which is being run by LLD Sports.

The six-event US Kids Golf Singapore Tour will have their events at the Laguna National Resort, which has two world class facilities, the Classic and Masters layouts.

USKG and US Kids Golf Singapore have also agreed to assist each other in securing entries and playing opportunities for US Kids alumnus in both countries.

“Such partnerships will see more doors opening for young golfers in other events being run by our partners. We have secured an entry for Avani Prashanth, in the Singapore Ladies Masters, which is part of the Chinese LPGA will offer a lot of ranking points.” Srivastava said

“The Asian Games bound Avani secured multiple Top-5 finishes in US Kids Golf European and World Championships, and we will secure more such opportunities for other youngsters around Asia.” he opined ” These performances will be the basis on which youngsters will qualify for the international events in Europe and World Championships in 2024.

“We are delighted to have someone like Lyn (Yeo) and LLD Sports Singapore as our partner. Our partnerships will be a game-changer for youngsters in the region.” he added