In a recent turn of events, the Tokyo Olympics 2020 organizing committee has now unveiled a recreational complex for the Olympic athletes that has been made mostly out of reusable wood with the help of traditional Japanese construction techniques.

The recreational complex will span an area of 5,300 square meters and is reportedly built using 40,000 pieces of wood on one of the islands in Tokyo Bay. The Village Plaza is said to have cafes and shops in addition to a media room and spaces for events related to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Moreover, the temporary construction is reportedly inspired by the traditional Japanese architecture which is based on the assembly of wood slats. Post the conclusion of the Olympic Games, the timber slats will be dismantled and reused in other structures for public parks, schools. The same was explained by the organisation during a media tour.

Meanwhile, Tokyo 2020 sustainability manager Nariki Makihara has stated that all the wood used in the plaza has in fact been donated by 63 municipalities in Japan and would be returned to them for reuse after the sporting festival is over.

In addition to the cypress and cedarwood, steel has also been used in the roof of the facility, that will be covered with bamboo to improve thermal insulation, while uncovered pipes through which cold water will flow have been reportedly installed to keep the interiors cold.

The plaza has been built at a cost of $22 million, a budget which has been taken into consideration the fact that most materials employed have been reused. The same was confirmed by Makihara as reported by IANS.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games are scheduled to be played between 24 July and 9 August, while the Paralympics will be held from 25 August to 6 September.