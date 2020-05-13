Former Pakistan wicketkeeper Rashid Latif showered praise on legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar during an online video chat. Latif talked at length about Tendulkar’s passion for the game and described him as one of a kind cricketer.

Tendulkar remains the only cricketer in the world to play 200 matches in the longest format of the game and the highest run-getter both in Test matches as well as ODIs. He is also the only batsman to score 100 International hundreds as he managed 51 tons in test match cricket while getting to the three-digit mark 49 times in ODI cricket, also becoming the first batsman to score a double hundred in limited-overs cricket.

“To feature in 200 Tests, cannot be the task of a mortal… (he has played) more than 400 ODIs. There have been many players in the past but Tendulkar’s character is something different,” Latif said in a video uploaded on Caught Behind YouTube channel.

“You won’t find his name in any controversy, be it with the team management or with the youngsters. Be it any record book or any XI, Tendulkar’s name will always be there.

“The difference between Tendulkar and others is that he is passionate about the game. There aren’t many people who would give their life to the game and to his team,” he added.

Latif also shared his experience of playing against Tendulkar during the high-voltage India-Pakistan matches in the past. Latif revealed that although Sachin was the batsman of his arch-rival team, he loved to see him bat from behind the stumps.

“My heart didn’t want him to get out when I used to keep. Whether it was Brian Lara, Ricky Ponting or Jacques Kallis, I always felt like getting them out while I was keeping,” Latif said.

“Tendulkar’s behaviour was unique. Even if I said something from behind, he never would respond or say something back, he just kept laughing,” he added.