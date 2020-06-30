Germany striker Timo Werner has revealed his conversation Chelsea boss Frank Lampard that led him to choose ‘The Blues’ over the other clubs which showed interest in bagging him in their team.

Chelsea had earlier in the month announced that they had reached an agreement with Bundesliga side RB Leipzig for the transfer of Werner and that the striker would join the new teammates in July, when and if he passes the medical formalities.

Werner revealed that Lampard made him feel valued as a footballer and as a person which made it easy for him to move to London.

“Frank Lampard, in particular, stood behind me and really wanted me to know that if I went to Chelsea, I could feel just as comfortable as I do with Leipzig,” Werner told Sky Sports Germany as per Daily Mail.

“In the conversations with me, the coach often emphasised how much he wanted me, how much he valued me as a person.

“Of course it’s hard to give up an oasis of well-being like the one I’ve had in Leipzig for years, but you can only get ahead in a career if you take the next step.

“This season was the crossroads, otherwise I would always have stayed with Leipzig. I’ve decided on something new and I hope that my form will continue like this,” he added.

Chelsea reportedly agreed to pay as much as 53 million pounds for Werner which was his release clause at Leipzig and is expected to earn close to 175,000 pounds per week for the next five years at Stamford Bridge.

(With inputs from IANS)