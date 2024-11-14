Tilak Varma asks for No.3 spot, earns it with match-winning century

After back-to-back hand injuries kept him out of the T20I tours of Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka a few months ago, Tilak Varma found himself dropping down the pecking order, before finally getting into the selectors’ radar, albeit as a replacement for an injured Shivam Dube during the T20I series against Bangladesh. The Hyderabad-born southpaw didn’t get a game in that series.

Varma’s wait for a return to India colours eventually ended in the ongoing series against South Africa, when he started off at No.4 with 33 off 18 balls in the first T20I in Durban but managed only a run-a-ball 20 in Gqeberha. Having got the starts, Varma was desperate to convert those into a match-winning knock, and before reaching Centurion for Wednesday’s third game, he knocked skipper Suryakumar Yadav’s room with a wish to bat at No.3.

Varma repaid the faith shown in him by Suryakumar Yadav by scoring an unbeaten 107 from just 56 deliveries, laced with eight fours and seven sixes, to propel India to a mammoth 219/6 that proved enough for the visitors to gain an unassailable 2-1 lead in the four-match series. During the course of his innings, Tilak, at 22 years and 5 days, became the second-youngest to score a T20I hundred (for matches between Full Members).

Advertisement

After the match, Yadav said that it was not a spur-of-the-moment decision to promote the youngster to No.3 spot, and suggested that the southpaw will get a big chance to make that spot at first-drop his own going forward.

“In Gqeberha, he [Tilak] came to my room and said, ‘Give me the opportunity to bat at No. 3. Let me express myself.’”

Suryakumar took his time and on Tuesday night told Tilak, “You are going to bat at No. 3… Express yourself.”

“I said to him it was his day and to enjoy himself. I knew what he was capable of doing and very happy for him. He is batting at three going forward definitely. He asked for it; he delivered; he has earned it.. Very happy for his family,” the captain added.

The contest was Varma’s 19th T20I match for India and the first time the attacking batter has reached triple figures in any format having made a quartet of appearances at ODI level towards the end of last year.

An estatic Varma later said it was a dream come true to complete his maiden century in such an important clash.

“I couldn’t imagine, and I cannot put it down in words. It was my dream and it was the right time to score a hundred for my team. It was kind of a decider in the series. So, under the pressure, it was a good knock. All credit goes to captain Suryakumar Yadav. He has given me an opportunity (at three). Before the game, he told me (that I would bat there). I am really, really happy (he gave me that opportunity),” he said.

“I just wanted to express myself and back my basics. Even under pressure, I followed the basics and backed myself. The wicket was slightly two-paced at the start. When Abhishek (Sharma) was dismissed, it was not easy for the new batter. I was waiting for one partnership, and we were talking about that. I always believe in my basics. The team management backs every player to have a positive approach,” he explained.

For the home side, seam bowling all-rounder Marco Jansen raised hopes of a turnaround when he milked 26 runs from the penultimate over in the run chase, but pacer Arshdeep Singh held his nerve in the final six deliveries to ensure India moved ahead 2-1.

The fourth and final match of the brief white-ball series will be played at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Friday.