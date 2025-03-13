A Century of Valor: INA Veteran Lt Rangaswamy Madhavan Pillai Pays Tribute on 100th Birthday

While most celebrate their 100th birthday surrounded by family and friends, Lieutenant Rangaswamy Madhavan Pillai, a former soldier of the Indian National Army (INA), chose to mark the occasion by paying tribute to fallen heroes. On his centenary, he laid a wreath at the National War Memorial and paid homage to the statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at Kartavya Path.

The event was organised by the Indian Army to honour his extraordinary service and patriotism.

Born on March 13, 1926, in the Swryan Township of Rangoon District, Burma (now Myanmar), Lt Madhavan’s journey into India’s independence movement began at an early age. In 1942, he joined the Indian Independence League under the leadership of Rash Behari Bose. When Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose arrived in Singapore, he formally enlisted in the INA on November 1, 1943, at just 18 years of age.

After training at the Officers’ Training School in Burma, he was commissioned and served as a recruitment and fundraising officer. Later, he worked in the Administrative Branch at the INA Headquarters in Rangoon under Major General KP Thimayya, elder brother of General KS Thimayya. His contributions were formally recognized by the Government of India on August 1, 1980, when he was officially acknowledged as a freedom fighter.

His legacy was further celebrated on January 23, 2024, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi felicitated him during the Parakram Diwas celebrations at the Red Fort, New Delhi. His dedication to the nation, even at 100, continues to inspire generations.

On this special milestone, Lt. Madhavan’s unwavering patriotism serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by freedom fighters for the country’s independence. His choice to honour martyrs on his centenary reflects a lifetime of service and commitment to the nation.