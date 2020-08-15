Bayern Munich forward Thomas Muller has called the emphatic 8-2 victory over Barcelona “something very special”. Bayern Munich on Friday knocked Barcelona out of the ongoing UEFA Champions League and booked a place in the semifinals.

“This was certainly a very special evening. The result alone, the way it felt on the pitch and the way we played was something very special. The best thing is that the people who come off the bench have the same joy, the same work attitude,” Muller was quoted as saying on the official website of Bayern Munich.

Meanwhile, Flick had fielded his strongest line-up possible. His decision paid dividends in just the fourth minute of the gane when Robert Lewandowski provided Thomas Muller the delivery to score the opener.

Barcelona were quick to response and within three minutes initiated a vicious attack. Left-back Jordi Alba played a cross from the edge to Luis Suarez, but Bayern Munich defender David Alaba mistakenly put it into his own net while trying to cut it away.

In the next few minutes, Barcelona seemed to take the momentum as they produced two more goal plays. One saw Bayern Munich keeper Emanuel Neuer denying, while in the other Lionel Messi ended up hitting the post.

However, the match took a turn on its head when Serge Gnabri and Ivan Perisic had combined for the latter to score Bayern Munich’s second goal. The German side scored another two in the next 10 minutes to go 4-1 up in just half an hour and never allowed Barcelona to make a comeback.

“We wanted to dominate the opposition right from the start, as we have done over the last few months. Of course, you can never completely take a team like Barcelona out of the game, especially in attack,” Muller said.

“We played an incredible first half. We were dominated completely, especially when not in possession. We can’t quite understand it. The way we played together… it just warms my heart,” he added.

The eight goals scored in Lisbon by Bayern Munich are the most scored by any team in a knockout game in the history of Europe’s premier club competition.