Post India’s 7-wicket win over New Zealand in the second T20I on Sunday, number 4 batsman Shreyas Iyer said that there is a lot to learn from seniors players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

On Sunday, India restricted New Zealand to a paltry 132 for 5 at Eden Park in Auckland before chasing down the target with 15 balls to spare. Iyer played a handsome knock of 44 runs off 33 balls. The right-hander had become the Man of the Match in the first T20I, which India had won by 6 wickets. He had scored unbeaten 58 off 29 in the match.

“There’s a lot to learn from them (Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma) and that’s what I try to apply whenever I go out there. I think that I have to stay not out and it really helps me grind throughout that middle period and when the time comes, I take on the bowlers. That’s how you plan your innings when you are chasing,” Iyer said after the second T20I as quoted by IANS.

“Virat Kohli is the perfect example (of a chaser) when he goes out to bat and the way he plans his innings. I learn a lot from him personally, the way he grinds out and he tries to finish the game. That’s the best part about him,” he added.

“I also learn from Rohit Sharma, whenever he’s given an opportunity, he makes the best use of it. All these amazing characters in the team set a really good example for us youngsters,” the Mumbaikar concluded.