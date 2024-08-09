The Odia hand in men’s hockey team’s historic Paris show

After the Indian hockey team’s spectacular show in Paris ended with a second consecutive Olympic bronze medal, it has sparked emotions of the return of glory days for the sport in the country. A lot of credit for this revival should go to Odisha, more popularly known as the home of Indian hockey.

Not just the hockey team’s sponsor, Odisha has created a whole eco system for the sport to be revived. Odisha’s involvement with Indian hockey started in 2018 when the Naveen Patnaik-led government stepped in as the official sponsor of the Indian hockey teams.

Patnaik, a hockey goalkeeper during his school days, was instrumental in inking a ₹100 crore deal with Hockey India six years ago, to sponsor the men’s and women’s hockey teams over the next 5 years. In April 2023, Odisha extended the sponsorship agreement with a deal worth ₹120 crore to sponsor both the men and women’s national teams (Junior & Senior) by further 10 years from 2023 till 2033. Patnaik’s involvement with the sport has been described as transformative.

The sponsorship was further extended to 2036 by the current Chief Minister, Mohan Charan Majhi, underlining the state’s long-term commitment to the sport.

The state’s contribution isn’t limited to just financial support but it has developed world-class infrastructure to promote hockey and has built the world’s largest hockey stadium in Rourkela, with a seating capacity of 20,000. This stadium, located in Sundargarh district and known as the cradle of Indian hockey, was a significant venue for the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup, hosted by Odisha in 2018 and 2023.

The state has also organized several international tournaments, such as the FIH Men’s Series Finals in 2019 and the Olympic Hockey Qualifiers in the same year. These initiatives have provided the Indian teams with the facilities and environment to train and compete at the highest level.

The Odisha government’s continued support is expected to play a pivotal role in the future of Indian hockey. With the extension of the sponsorship deal and infrastructure development, the state is laying a strong foundation for the sport’s growth in the country.

Joining the celebrations after the Harmanpreet Singh-led side defeated Spain 2-1 in a nail-biting bronze medal play-off on Thursday, former CM Patnaik termed it a historic moment not just for the state but for the country.

“Indeed a historic and very, very special moment for India. The Indian team’s historic medal at the Paris Olympics 2024 has swelled every Indian’s heart in pride. It is also a deeply emotional moment for me personally. May this bring back the halcyon days for hockey, bringing more and more laurels for the country,” Patnaik posted on social media.

Congratulating the Indian team, Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi announced a reward of Rs 15 lakh for each player in the squad. He also announced an additional Rs four crore for state’s player Amit Rohidas, besides announcing that a reward of Rs 10 lakh has been allocated for the staff of the Indian men’s hockey team.