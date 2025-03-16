Yogeshwar happy to see WFI holding selection trials, says PM Modi is making efforts to get 2036 Olympics to India

Olympic bronze medallist wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt expressed his happiness over the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) conducting the selection trials for the upcoming Senior Asian Wrestling Championships to be held in Amman, Jordon later this month.

Dutt said he was happy to see that the WFI has got the reins of the sport after the government lifted its suspension. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is making all efforts to get the 2036 Olympics to India, and it would be a matter of great pride if India gets the games.

Advertisement

“I would like to thank the government for lifting the ban on the WFI and allowing it to run the sport in the country. So, after two years, we are conducting selection trials to pick the squad for the Asian Championships,” he told IANS on the sidelines of the trials at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on Saturday.

Advertisement

Dutt was also excited to see many junior wrestlers doing well in the selections and also by the return of experienced grapplers like Deepak Punia, Antim Panghal, Ritika, and Sumit.

After watching the trials, Yogeshwar Dutt, who won a bronze medal in the 60kg weight category in the London Olympic Games in 2012, expressed confidence that Indians would perform well in the Senior Asian Wrestling Championship.

He also expressed confidence that things will return to the way they were two years back in terms of performance as the morale of the wrestlers has been boosted by the conduct of the selection trials after two years.

Dutt said he expected the country to do well in the Olympic Games and Paralympic Games of 2028 in Los Angeles. “I believe that wrestling will return to its old glory days, and we will win medals in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games. We have won bronze medals, we have silver, and now our wrestlers should go for gold in 2028,” said Dutt.

“Our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, is making efforts for the 2036 Olympics, and with God’s grace, if the Olympics are held in India, it will be a matter of great pride for the country. It will also be the time for the wrestlers, who are preparing for 10-12 years; that will be the time for them to show their full potential,” he added.