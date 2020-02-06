After Tottenham pipped Southampton 3-2 in the fourth round of FA Cup at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Wednesday, Spurs manager Jose Mourinho said that the best team lost but his men deserved to win.

“I think the best team lost – but we deserved to win,” said Mourinho as quoted by club’s official website.

Notably, the two teams had to square off in a rematch after their initial fourth-round encounter on January 25 had ended in a 1-1 draw.

“We’ve a very small group of players with so many problems we’re having, and everyone is giving absolutely everything. I’m so, so pleased for the boys because to lose after giving so much would be painful. I’m so happy for them. They were phenomenal. The way they reacted was fantastic, showed incredible heart and connection with the crowd,” he added.

For Tottenham, Jack Stephens, Lucas Moura and Son Heung-min were on the scorecard. Meanwhile, for the guests, Shane Long and Danny Ings scored the goals.

Despite several attempts from both the sides, the first half ended with a 1-1 scoreline. However, they were the guests who were in the driving seat till the 77th minute, but Mourinho’s men punched above their weights to bag the match in their favour.

The Spurs will next square off at home in the first week of March against Norwich City in the fifth round (round of 16) of this annual English knockout football competition.

Matches in that round will not be replayed, so if the Spurs-Norwich contest is tied at the end of regulation extra time, penalties will determine the quarter-finalist.