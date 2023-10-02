Tennis: Carlos Alcaraz cruises past Musetti in Beijing, earns 60th Win of 2023

Chinese tennis players take pride in Asiad, eye on Olympics
China's national anthem was played twice on the Hangzhou Asian Games tennis court, for young stars Zheng Qinwen and Zhang Zhizhen respectively.
Carlos Alcaraz became the first player to earn 60 tour-level wins in 2023 on Sunday, when he defeated Italian Lorenzo Musetti 6-2, 6-2 to reach the quarterfinals at the China Open.
The top-seeded Spaniard overpowered Musetti with his explosive groundstrokes, striking 18 winners and breaking the Italian’s serve four times to improve to 2-1 in his ATP Head-to-Head series against the 21-year-old.
With his 81-minute victory, Alcaraz improved to 16-1 at ATP 500 events, highlighted by title runs in Barcelona and at The Queen’s Club. The 20-year-old will look to earn his 17th win at this level when he takes on Casper Ruud in the last eight.
Alcaraz began the Asian Swing behind World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the ATP Live Race To Turin, but could close that gap to 315 points by winning his first title since Wimbledon in Beijing. The Spaniard has earned a Tour-leading six trophies in 2023.
