Indian cricket team’s octogenarian superfan, who went viral during the World Cup, passed away on January 13. Taking to their official Twitter handle, BCCI paid condolences to Charulata Patel.

Expressing grief, BCCI wrote, “Team India’s Superfan Charulata Patelji will always remain in our hearts and her passion for the game will keep motivating us. May her soul rest in peace.”

#TeamIndia‘s Superfan Charulata Patel ji will always remain in our hearts and her passion for the game will keep motivating us. May her soul rest in peace pic.twitter.com/WUTQPWCpJR — BCCI (@BCCI) January 16, 2020

Patel had become a household name after she was seen cheering for Team India during their World Cup league match against Bangladesh at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham in July last year.

India captain Virat Kohli too was awestruck by the octogenarian’s energy and her dedication to the game. The no.1 ODI batsman met the woman on his knees and hands folded to take her blessings and later shared the pictures on social media.

“Also would like to thank all our fans for all the love & support & especially Charulata Patel ji. She’s 87 and probably one of the most passionate & dedicated fans I’ve ever seen. Age is just a number, passion takes you leaps & bounds. With her blessings, on to the next one,” wrote the ‘run machine’ on the microblogging website Twitter.

Also would like to thank all our fans for all the love & support & especially Charulata Patel ji. She’s 87 and probably one of the most passionate & dedicated fans I’ve ever seen. Age is just a number, passion takes you leaps & bounds. With her blessings, on to the next one. 🙏🏼😇 pic.twitter.com/XHII8zw1F2 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 2, 2019

Charulata, who was said to keep a close track of the team, had also expressed her wish to be present for Team India’s title victory at the iconic Lord’s on July 14. However, her wish remained unfulfilled as India were knocked out in the semi-finals at the hands of New Zealand.