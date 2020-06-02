Former Australian cricketer Dean Jones has opined that the Men’s T20 World Cup scheduled to happen in his home country is not going to be held this year owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

As per the current schedule, the tournament is all set to start from 18 October with the final on 15 November but the shakeup in the cricket calendar needed owing to the COVID-19 crisis means that there are doubts on the marquee event going ahead as per the original plan.

“T20 World Cup isn’t going to happen in Australia this year for a lot of reasons,” Jones said on Sportscreen’s YouTube page.

“Firstly, Cricket Australia has retrenched a lot of people. So when you have have 16 teams here, and 30-40 people per team including staff, players and administrators, you won’t be able to do it.

“Especially with the cover restrictions being very stringent here in Australia. And the host country also doesn’t not make much money by hosting a World Cup.

“They used to, but not now under the rules. So, where do they (Cricket Australia) make their money now? We will make 220 million US dollars on a full India tour of four Tests and ODIs.

“And of course Australia is in a pickle, like all other cricket boards and so they are trying to protect their own space. So I think they can handle India and not be able to handle 15 other countries coming here,” 59-year old added.