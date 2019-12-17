Cricketer-turned-commentator Ian Bishop believes West Indies can go on to win the ongoing ODI series against India if they can carry on the process in the remaining two matches.

West Indies rode on brilliant centuries from Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer as they easily chased down the 288-run target on Sunday and took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

“I think the most important thing for me is the process of playing, the way the West Indies team has carried out the plans — if they continue to do that on this tour, then I don’t think success is too far away,” Bishop said while speaking on Star Sports’ Nerolac Cricket Live show.

“Remember, this is the team that won only one game in the cricket World Cup against the semi-finalists. It’s the process of Keiron Pollard and the team is what I’m looking at,” he added.

West Indies have not won an ODI series against India since 2006 when they defeated the Men in Blue 4-1 in the five-match series played in the Caribbean Islands. Overall, 128 ODIs have been played between both the teams in which Windies have won 62, India 61, two matches have ended in a tie and three games have had no result.

The two teams will lock horns in the second ODI to be played at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.