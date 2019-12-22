Known as the ‘Hitman’ of the Indian Cricket Team, Indian opener Rohit Sharma will sense an opportunity to break a massive 22-year-old record on Sunday when he takes the field for the final ODI of the three-match ODI series poised at 1-1. The final ODI will be played at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack.

Notably, Rohit Sharma has been in brilliant form throughout the calendar year. Rohit has scored runs in all formats of the game. He has in fact scored 2379 runs across all formats of the game but if he scored 9 more runs in the Cuttack ODI, he will go past a 22-year-old record.

Most runs in a calendar year as an opener

As of now the record for the most runs in a calendar year as an opener belongs to Sri Lankan veteran Sanath Jayasuriya. The Sri Lankan opener had scored as many as 2387 runs in 1997. Rohit is just 9 runs away from surpassing him. If he manages to score these many runs, he will break this massive record- a record that might just remain unbeaten for a while.

Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav will also have an opportunity to become the joint-fastest to 100 ODI wickets. As of now, he has 99 wickets in 55 ODIs and the current record holder is Mohammed Shami who had picked 100 wickets in 56 ODIs. Kuldeep will have an opportunity to become the joint-fastest to reach the milestone.