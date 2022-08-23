Subroto Cup returns after two-years following Covid-19 outbreak

The Covid 19 epidemic forced the suspension of the 61st edition of the Subroto Cup International Football Tournament, which will now be played after a two-year break, according to the tournament’s organisers.

It will take place in New Delhi from September 6 to October 13 according to the itinerary.

Speaking on the occasion, Wing Commander Yashwant Singh Panghal, Honorary Secretary General, Subroto Mukerjee Sports Education Society said, “With immense happiness we share the news of the resumption of the Subroto Cup, a beacon in promoting football at grass root level in this country. Due to the pandemic, the tournament could not be conducted in the previous two years, but all that is behind us now and we look forward to a wonderful football season in September, involving the future stars of the game in India. We wish all the participating teams, all the very best.”

The competition will be divided into three age groups, starting with the Sub Junior Boys (Under 14) on September 6, 2022, and concluding on September 15, 2022. Junior Girls (Under 17) will take place after this, beginning on September 19, 2022, with the finals on September 28, 2022. The Junior Boys (Under 17) competition will begin on October 3rd, 2022, and its championship match will be held on October 22nd, 2022, the same day as the competition’s closing ceremony.

All finals and the opening ceremony will be broadcast LIVE on DD Sports. The winners and runners-up in each of the three categories will each receive a prize of more than Rs 23,00,000. The semifinalists, quarterfinalists, fair play, best player, best goalkeeper, best coach, and best school are among the other awards that come with monetary payouts.

Additionally, 25 top players in each category will be chosen by a selection committee made up of renowned football players to receive scholarships. In the junior boys and junior girls categories, all chosen players will get a scholarship (one-time reward) of Rs 25,000, and in the sub-junior boys category, Rs 15,000.

The Subroto Cup has produced numerous well-known Indian players, both past and current, who have brought honour to their nation. Legendary players like Shyam Thapa and Bhaichung Bhutia as well as athletes like Robin Singh, Bruno Coutinho, Parimal Dey, Victor Amal Raj, Harjinder Singh, VP Sathyan, Shyamal Banerjee, Uttam Rai, and Jacki Chand Singh are just a few examples of those who participated in Cup matches as young players.

In previous iterations, the competition has also been graced by international legends such as Rivaldo, Roberto Carlos, and the greatest of them all, Pele.

This year, the Subroto Cup 2022 will take place at Dr. BR Ambedkar Stadium (Delhi Gate), Tejas Football Ground (Race Course), Subroto Park, and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, among other locations. One of the most significant inter-school competitions in Asia is set to feature about 85 different school teams representing their respective states. The participation of a Bangladeshi school in the competition has also been announced.

(Inputs from IANS)