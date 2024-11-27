Stokes skipped IPL mega auction to prolong England’s career

Ever since the advent of cash-rich T20 leagues across the world, including the money-minting Indian Premier League, there has been a debate over players choosing franchise cricket over their respective national teams’ interests. The West Indies are a prime example of how leading cricketers have often opted to feature for the various lucrative T20 leagues, keeping behind their national interest.

There have been minor exceptions to the trend with cricketers like Mitchell Starc previously opting out of the IPL to focus on the Ashes, and the latest one to that elite list is English Test captain Ben Stokes, who had opted out of the 2024 edition of the IPL to manage his workloads after a grueling Test series in India.

On any given day, Stokes would have attracted a fierce bidding war between franchises and fetched a hefty deal. The all-rounder has previously earned lucrative million-pound deals with Rising Pune Supergiant, Rajasthan Royals (RR), and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

However, Stokes was a notable omission from the list of 52 English cricketers who registered for the mega auction in Jeddah for the 2025 competition. This also means that Stokes would not be allowed to play in the IPL until 2026. Under the new regulations introduced by franchise owners – and ratified by the BCCI – players who have previously appeared in the league but did not register for the mega auction would be unable to register for the subsequent mini-auction.

“There’s no hiding behind the fact that I’m at the back end of my career. It’s about looking at what I’ve got ahead and making the decision that is right for me to be able to prolong my career as long as possible. I want to be wearing this England shirt for as long as I can,” Stokes told BBC Sport in Christchurch ahead of England’s first Test against New Zealand.

“(There is] just so much cricket. I obviously want to play as long as I possibly can. Looking after my body and looking after myself as much as I can is key to that.”

England’s Test side face legacy-defining 2025 with a five-match Test series at home to India before the Ashes at the end of the year.

Having spent most of the last 12 months recovering from his left knee surgery and then a torn right hamstring, Stokes, centrally contracted to the ECB until October 2026, admitted it was time to start listening to his body for the good of what remains of his international career.