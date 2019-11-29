The world is waiting desperately to know the winner of 2019 Ballon d’Or and Argentine legend Lionel Messi and Dutch star Virgil van Dijk are leading the race to bag the coveted award in Paris. Several players, experts and former players have been revealing their picks off late and Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has now revealed joined them. He has explained why Lionel Messi does not deserve to win the 2019 Ballon d’Or ahead of Virgil van Dijk.

“Yes, 100 percent,” answered Gerrard when quizzed whether if Van Dijk deserved to win the 2019 Ballon d’Or as quoted by Goal.

“I’m Messi’s number one fan, for sure. I love the player. Obscene numbers in his game in terms of assists and goals. I’m definitely a Messi fan, in the gang. But if you talk about consistency from one player over a year, who wins the European Cup and is absolutely faultless in every performance, that means you deserve to win the Ballon d’Or.”

There are certain reports emerging from Spain which suggest that Lionel Messi has already been informed that he has won the award to allow him time to prepare for the formal event. However, there have been no official announcements regarding the same.