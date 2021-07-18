Sri Lanka have won the toss and opted to bat in the first One-day International (ODI) against India at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka said after the toss that the ideal history of batting first at the venue prompted him to take the call.

For Sri Lanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa made his debut, while Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav are the two debutants for the Shikhar Dhawan-led India. Shanaka takes over as captain from Kusal Perera, who is ruled out of the series because of injury.

Both teams are fielding relatively inexperienced teams with India’s leading players engaged in a Test series in England while Sri Lanka’s selectors opted for a youth policy with the senior players consistently failing to win matches and also involved in a pay dispute with the cricket board.

Sri Lanka XI: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka(wicket-keeper), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(captain), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Dushmantha Chameera and Lakshan Sandakan.

India XI: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan(wicket-keeper), Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Kuldeep Yadav.