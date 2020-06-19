Early reports of pacer S Sreesanth’s return to the Kerala Ranji team made headlines on Thursday. Although there has been no official confirmation yet, it is believed that the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) and its team members are more than happy to welcome back the World Cup-winning pacer back to the team once his ban ends in September.

One of his fellow Kerala cricketers and the current skipper of the state’s Ranji Trophy team Sachin Baby has said that everyone is happy to see Sreesanth making a comeback to competitive cricket and he is even looking in fine form and rhythm in the nets.

“I am really happy because he is a brother to me,” Sachin said in a chat show Homerun with AV, hosted by sports commentator Arun Venugopal on his YouTube channel.

“For the last seven years, I have been waiting for him to come back into the Kerala side. We even used to train together for the last couple of years and he was helping me a lot. We still work together, practise together, and travel together,” he added.

“We are bonding really well. Even during the last two years when he wasn’t playing and I was the captain, he used to tell me what should be done with the Kerala side and with the players, what our goal ought to be,” he further said.

“He used to always tell that we should play the Irani Trophy. Whatever he would tell me, I would pass the message to my team-mates. So, when people think I am expressing something, it’s actually a case of I am sharing something that Sree tells me,” he added.

“He was very keen for the Kerala team and has had a big hand in whatever Kerala cricket has achieved. His prayers and commitment are always there with the Kerala team,” Sachin revealed.

The Kerala batsman also stated that they have been training together and Sreesanth is looking lethal as before at the nets.

“Whenever he bowls to me, I always get out because of his swing and pace. He is still unplayable and we are all waiting [for his return to competitive cricket]. After this Lockdown, if the ground is ready, we are planning to play a game,” he said.

“Match fitness is something very important. It’s rainy season now in Kerala. After July, we are planning to get hold of a ground and play a match,” he said.

The team management along with Sreesanth is working hard to get Sreesath match fit before the start of the domestic season.

“We have to work on his match fitness. Now, we are working really hard on his bowling. He has been bowling really well in the nets and getting wickets in the nets. We are waiting for the rainy season to end so that we can get to the ground,” said Sachin.