Indian seamer S Sreesanth believes that he could still make a return to the Indian Premier League (IPL) , if he performs well in domestic cricket. The Kerala speedster was banned for life by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was his alleged involvement in the match-fixing scandal that rocked the richest cricketing league in the world-IPL- in 2013. Later, he was acquitted of all charges and he would be eligible to player later this year.

Sreesanth is expected to make a return to Kerala Ranji side after the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) have gone on record saying that they are open to having him in the team for the forthcoming season.

Sensing an opportunity to make a return to competitive cricket after 7 and a half years, the speedster is looking to no stone unturned. He is getting up as early as 5 am to attend online mental conditioning class from noted NBA physical and mind training coach Tim Grover, who has worked with the likes of Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.

Sreesanth has also stated that he would consider putting his name in the IPL auction pool because that was the stage that saw him get banned and remain out of the game.

“I will put my name for sure if I am performing well, which I think I will,” Sreesanth told news agency PTI.

“There are teams which will be interested and I have always told myself that I will again play IPL. That’s where I was thrown out and I will make sure I am back on that platform, win matches,” the 37-year-old said.

“Most of my fear was about what would people say when I play my next cricket match. I am sure all those people will realise what I went through and who are behind it,” Sreesanth said.

“The only place through which I can give an answer is through IPL even if I play for India. I want to face the fear and that’s the only way to live life,” he adds.

“Everything will come out sooner or later. I will make sure that I have that much performance to get picked.”

When asked if he would be focusing on red-ball cricket or white-ball cricket, the Kerala Express said that he is willing to grab every opportunity that comes across his ways.

“Any game brother. I am ready even if I die while playing one game. You are asking me about formats? It’s like telling a thirsty man on Sahara desert, ‘Bro, we don’t have juice and you have to make do with water’. Of course I will play everything,” he said.

“I am not finished yet. You will see me bowling again. Tough times don’t last but tough men do,” he signed off.