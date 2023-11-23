Kerala police book cricketer S Sreesanth in cheating case

The Kerala Police have registered a case against cricketer S Sreesanth and two others in connection with a cheating complaint filed by a native of Choonda, Kannapuram near Kannur.

The cricketer and K Rajiv Kumar (50) and Venkatesh Kini (43) have been booked under IPC Section 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property). Sreesanth has been named as the third accused.

In his complaint, Sareesh alleged that the accused, Rajiv Kumar and Venkatesh Kini, took Rs 18.70 lakh on different dates in 2019, by claiming that they would build a sports academy in Kollur, Karnataka, in which Sreesanth is a partner.

The complainant claimed that he invested the money after being promised a partnership in the academy but neither the construction of the academy was started nor was the money refunded.