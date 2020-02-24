Uruguayan forward Edinson Cavani, who reached the milestone of 200 goals for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Sunday night, termed the evening as “very special”.

On Sunday, Cavani, PSG’s top goalscorer, along with Marquinhos and Kylian Mbappe was on the scoresheet as the defending champions inched past Bordeaux 4-3 in their Ligue 1 tie at Parc des Princes in Paris.

In the 25th minute, Argentine winger Angel Di Maria crossed a volley from the left to Cavani, who headed the ball into the back of the net to complete his 200th goal in 298 games since he joined the French powerhouse from Napoli in 2013.

“It’s a very special evening for lots of reasons. For the 200 goals of course, because I have scored 200 goals, but also because it was a special moment for us. We wanted to speak on the pitch and do our best. This win, it gives us the confidence to be united, to keep going forward and to do great things. Sometimes when you’re going through a tough time, it also helps solidify a team. And that starts now,” said Cavani as quoted by club’s official website.

“Today, we won because we deserved to win. It’s good to stay like that, to work together, to know that sometimes things don’t work out, but the only way to go forward is to stay together, to work for each other and to know that we’re together and that we’ll do our utmost right to the end,” he added.

With 65 points from 26 games, PSG are at the top in the Ligue 1 standings, maintaining a 13-point gap with second-placed Marseille.