Luis Enrique determined to make history with PSG after contract extension

Luis Enrique was elated after being granted a two-year contract extension with Paris Saint-Germain, reaffirming his ambition to create a lasting legacy with the French champions.

The Spaniard, who joined PSG in 2023, expressed his gratitude for the club’s trust in him and emphasised his commitment to continued improvement and success.

“From day one, the club has put everything at our disposal, and the support only makes me want to continue working and improving. We want to make history here as a coaching staff,” Luis Enrique told reporters following PSG’s commanding 4-1 victory over Monaco on Friday.

“I don’t know how long I’ll be here. When you feel comfortable where you are and you feel the trust of those around you, why set limits for yourself?” he added. “I am very happy for that support, and I hope to repay it with hard work, though I don’t know if that will always translate into results.”

Despite PSG’s emphatic win, which extended their unbeaten run in Ligue 1 and secured a 13-point lead at the top of the standings, Luis Enrique dismissed claims that it was their best performance of the season. He pointed out that the match presented challenges, particularly in the final stages.

“I don’t think we had our best game. I didn’t like the last 10-15 minutes; we didn’t take the ball away from Monaco and had some difficulties,” he said. “The first half was very even, it was difficult to put pressure on them. In the second half, we were able to do more damage, and in the end, we deserved the victory. But it was very difficult, as always, against Monaco.”

With their domestic dominance intact, PSG now shifts focus to the Champions League knockout playoffs, where they will face fellow Ligue 1 side Brest on Tuesday. A slow start to their European campaign saw PSG miss out on an automatic spot in the last 16, but Luis Enrique believes the challenges have strengthened his squad in their quest for their first Champions League title.

“We’ve been through it all. All those delicate moments where only our fans believed in us are wonderful right now because they have given us maturity in a young team,” Luis Enrique said. “We will never stop fighting. That is our goal this season: to fight until the last minute of every competition to try to make history.”