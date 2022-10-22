Southee, Santner star as New Zealand thrash Australia by 89 runs in Super 12 opener

Veteran Kiwi pacer Tim Southee and Left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner picked three wickets each as New Zealand broke their 11-year winless run in Australia with a comprehensive 89-run thrashing of the hosts and defending champions in the Super 12 opener of Men’s T20 World Cup at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Openers Devon Conway (92 not out off 58 balls) and Finn Allen (42 off 16 balls) set the momentum for the Kiwis as both took New Zealand to a stiff 200/3 in 20 overs.

In second innings of the game Southee (3/6) and Santner (3/31) ensured that Australia never got going in their tall chase to be skittled out for just 111 in 17.1 overs. None of the Aussie batters reached 30 runs.

Australia had the worst possible start to their chase of 201 as David Warner tried a pull-shot off Southee in the second over, but the inside-edged went up in the air and lobbed off the bat, on its follow-through, to hit the stumps in a bizarre dismissal.

Aaron Finch and Mitchell Marsh hit a four and a six each, but New Zealand took them out in successive overs. While Finch lofted straight to extra cover off Santner, Marsh was deceived by a slower ball from Southee and holed out to deep mid-wicket as Australia ended the power-play at 37/3, including playing 22 dot balls.

Australia’s troubles were further deepened as Santner picked two more wickets — Marcus Stoinis went inside-out for a drive over cover and was caught by Glenn Phillips, who ran across from the deep and threw himself in the air for a highly rated ensational catch while the next batter Tim David holed out to deep mid-wicket.

Australia’s night went from bad to worse as Matthew Wade nicked behind off Lockie Ferguson while Glenn Maxwell, who hit a 20-ball 28, was castled by Ish Sodhi in an attempt to switch-hit the leg-spinner.

The result was a foregone conclusion by then as Trent Boult clean bowled Mitchell Starc and Adam Zampa with slower balls and Southee completed his three-fer with Pat Cummins’ scalp to hand Australia their second-heaviest defeat in T20Is.

Brief scores: New Zealand 200/3 in 20 overs (Finn Allen 42, Devon Conway 92 not out, James Neesham 26 not out) beat Australia 111 all out in 17.1 overs (Glenn Maxwell 28, Pat Cummins 21; Tim Southee 3/6, Mitchell Santner 3/13) by 89 runs.