A series of medical tests, including an angiogram, would be conducted on former Indian men’s cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly on Thursday before taking a decision on the next course of his treatment, a senior doctor at the Kolkata’s Apollo Hospital said.

The BCCI chief, who was rushed to hospital on Wednesday for the second time in a month after he suffered chest pain, could be subject to another angioplasty if the situation arises after the tests. He had already undergone an angioplasty earlier this month when a stent was inserted in his heart.

“Mr Ganguly slept well all night. He had a light breakfast this morning. A series of tests will be conducted on him today to decide on the next course of treatment,” the senior doctor, who is part of the panel attending to the cricketing icon, said.

Noted cardiologist Devi Shetty is also likely to arrive in Kolkata to examine Ganguly’s condition on Thursday and go through the test reports. He’ll also conduct meetings with the panel of doctors treating him.

“Once the test results arrive, we will be able to determine if two stents have to be inserted to open the blocks in his arteries,” he added.

The former left-handed batsman was on Wednesday afternoon rushed to the private hospital on EM Bypass from his Behala residence as he felt “dizzy with slight discomfort in chest”, the family source said.

A green corridor was created by the city police for his smooth travel to the hospital. A statement issued by the medical establishment on Wednesday evening stated that several tests were carried out at the emergency ward of the hospital, but there was “no change in his (vital health) parameters since his last hospitalisation”.

After a stent was inserted to his artery, another two was supposed to be placed in the following days. Today’s problem might have emerged since the following stents were not yet inserted.

Ganguly had complained of chest pain following a workout session earlier this month. He was taken to the Woodlands Hospital when the problem recurred while he was working out on his treadmill.

He was diagnosed with three blocked coronary, following which a stent was inserted to remove the blockage.

Doctors at the private hospital had on Monday reached a consensus that second angioplasty on he 48-year-old Ganguly could be performed at a “later stage”.

According to the doctors, Ganguly suffered a myocardial infarction and had “family history of IHD ØE Ischemic heart disease.”

