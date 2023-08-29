Smriti Irani felicitates gold medal-winning Indian women’s blind cricket team

The Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani on Monday felicitated the Indian women’s blind cricket team that won a gold medal in the International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) World Games 2023 in Birmingham.

The Indian women’s blind cricket team on Saturday defeated Australia by 9 wickets, winning everyone’s hearts with their spectacular show in the World Games.

The cricket players along with the officials of the Cricket Association for Blind in India (CABI) were given a rousing reception as they arrived here on Monday.

After the arrival, the Indian women’s blind cricket team met Smriti Irani where the entire contingent was felicitated by the Union Minister for winning the gold medal for the country.

“The Indian women’s blind cricket team has proved that India’s daughters can create an indelible mark on the global stage. I congratulate everyone in the team on behalf of the nation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also recognised the achievement of our winning team and these girls are the best brand ambassador of Beti Bachao and Beti Padhao,” Smriti Irani said in a statement.

Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) Chairman Dr Mahantesh G Kivadasannavar thanked Union Minister Smriti Irani for her benevolent gesture.

“On behalf of Samarthanam and the Cricket Association for Blind in India (CABI) and especially on behalf of the winning team, I would like to extend big thanks to Smriti Irani, ma’am. She is a great source of inspiration for us and I really appreciate her gesture for us.

“Our girls have tremendous potential, and blessing from the Minister will act as a great motivation and in any way if she can help us, we would be highly obliged,” CABI Chairman Dr. Mahantesh G Kivadasannavar said.

To honour the team, the Delhi High Court Bar Association announced a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh for the gold medal-winning women’s blind cricket team.

The women’s blind cricket team along with CABI officials were welcomed by the Delhi High Court Bar Association members later in the day. The cash reward of Rs 10 lakh was announced in the presence of Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) Director Shyam Sharma amidst the galaxy of High Court Judges.

The captain of the winning team, Varsha was overwhelmed by the announcement as it was the first commitment for the winning team. She was awed by the concern and appreciation of the judiciary family.