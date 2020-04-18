In a recent statement, captain of the Indian football team Sunil Chhetri has revealed that ever since he first played for the Indian team everyone in the team wants him to score.

Notably, Chhetri made his international debut way back in 2005 in match against Pakistan. He featured in an Indian team that had the likes of Bhaichung Bhutia and Renedy Singh in the team.

“Since the first time when I played against Pakistan in Pakistan on my debut to now, everyone in the team wants me to score,” Chhetri was quoted as saying by the official website of Indian Super League (ISL).

“There was no comparison whatsoever and thankfully Bhaichung bhai was in my team at that time. People like Bhaichung, Mahesh Gawli, Deepak Mondal, Renedy Singh, Samir Naik, Surkumar Singh, Climax Lawrence were in the national team back then and they were brilliant. They guarded me and protected me so much.

“But they never interfered with my freedom. Everyone wanted me to score. And the 70 odd goals that I have scored for the national team came about because of this,” he added.

It is worth highlighting that the 35-year-old is the second-highest goalscorer in the world among active International footballers. While Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo is on top of that list, Argentine great Lionel Messi is number three.

Chhetri revealed that during his initial days he was under so much pressure that he would end up crying. The Indian captain had a contract with Mohun Bagan when he was just 17.

“The first year was good. I used to get 20 minutes or 30 minutes game time in matches and people used to tag me next Bhaichung Bhutia and what not. But football in Kolkata teaches you very quickly,” Chhetri said.

He also revealed that losing was not an option at all in Kolkata since the crowd is extremely passionate about the sport.

“The crowd turns hostile when you start losing and there were times I used to cry. Losing is not an option in Kolkata,” said Chhetri

“It’s not easy, a lot of players even quit. There were instances which shook me and I even called my father back home once and said that I don’t think I should do this.

“My family supported me a lot and my father flew in to stay with me from time to time. We talked and it made things easier. The story continued and 18 years on, here I am,” he added.

Chhetri has 72 goals in 102 matches for India.