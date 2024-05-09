Siddarth Kaul signs with Northamptonshire on short-term deal

India seamer Siddarth Kaul will join Northamptonshire on a short-term deal for the next three County Championship fixtures.

“Siddarth has taken 284 first-class wickets, 16 first-class five-wicket hauls and is eager to get underway for his new County,” Northamptonshire said in an official statement.

The 33-year-old Kaul participated in three T20Is and three One-Day Internationals in 2018 with two wicketless appearances at Trent Bridge and Lord’s against England. Most recently, Kaul represented Punjab in the Ranji Trophy, taking 15 wickets at a season average of 31.26.

“I’m very happy to be here to represent Northamptonshire and very excited to help the team win games and push for promotion. I’m confident that I will bring my positive mindset and experience to help my teammates win in any situation in the match,” Kaul said as quoted by Northamptonshire.

Advertisement

The Indian joins the side following the end of Chris Tremain’s four-game spell and Head Coach John Sadler is excited to see what he can produce in his stint with the club.

“Sid has a lot of experience with the ball, he’s played a lot of first-class cricket and is keen to make a big impact when he joins the squad,” Sadler said.

“He’s finished his domestic season over in India where he picked up some good form so hopefully he continues that on with us.” He added.

Kaul is available for selection straight away and could feature in Northamptonshire’s next game against Gloucestershire at Wantage Road on May 10.