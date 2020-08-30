Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski said on Saturday that he would have won this year’s Ballon d’Or had the organisers not cancelled it due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking about his performance in the recently-concluded season i an interview with Polish newspaper Przeglad Sportowy, Lewandowski also revealed how he had reacted after finding out there will be Ballon d’Or winner this year.

“If the organizers didn’t cancel the Ballon d’Or, I should have been the winner. I won everything this year. Winning the Champions League was my greatest dream and I achieved it. I’m really proud of that. In the final game against PSG, I didn’t score but I worked really hard for my team,” he said.

Lewandowski had a perfect season with the Bayern Munich as they won a treble only for the second time in the German club’s history. The 32-year-old finished the 2019-20 season as Europe’s top scorer and led the chart in Bundesliga and UEFA Champions League as well.

He was already hailed as the potential candidate to win Ballon d’Or but the France Football magazine cancelled the vote due to the Covid-19 pandemic in June.

Bayern Munich last week had defeated Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the final to lift their sixth Champions League title in Lisbon, Portugal. Kingsley Coman’s 59th minute strike proved to be the only difference between the German and the French team.

“PSG created their chances but I knew that we would win this match. After finding the net, we had everything under control. In the final phase of the match, Philippe Coutinho and Ivan Perisic came in and the opponent got a message that we will put the pressure on them until the end. We felt that It could be our year for a long time,” explained the Poland captain.

The player also talked about his next objectives. “We would like to lift the European Supercup and German Supercup. The more you have, the more you want. We have a young, strong team. It seems to me that none of us will be satisfied with what we just won,” said the attacker.