Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has signed an exclusive worldwide marketing and management agreement with IMG Reliance.

“I think what IMG Reliance brings to the table is quite dynamic and unique in India. I am very excited to partner with the company which has expertise across so many different platforms,” said Dhawan. “While I continue to focus on my cricket and bringing laurels to the nation, off-the-field, I know I have my new team at IMG Reliance to help me maximise my talent.”

Since the launch of the talent management division in 2016, IMG Reliance has enjoyed great momentum, adding some of the cricket’s most exciting starts to its roster including Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shreyas Iyer.

Dhawan is one of the most charismatic and talented players of this generation. He has been one of the most prolific scorers for India in the limited-overs format accumulating close to 6,000 runs at an average of over 45.

“Shikhar possesses enormous talent and character, a unique combination that along with cricket will help us build a brand. It is our absolute delight to be representing a talent like Shikhar who ranks amongst the best cricketers India has produced,”said Nikhil Bardia, Head-Talent & Sponsorship, IMG Reliance.

“We have put together a great team around Shikhar, whose expertise across various verticals will help him achieve the goals,” he added.