Visitors Manchester United bounced back from the jaws of defeat to lead against Sheffield United and eventually ended on a tie in Sunday’s Premier League clash at Bramall Lane.

The guests trailed by two goals midway through the second half, before netting three goals in seven minutes to take an unlikely lead, and eventually losing the lead in the dying moments.

It all started in the 19th minute when John Fleck drew the first blood for the hosts, which was followed by another from Lys Mousset in the 52nd minute.

Trailing by two goals the Red devils showed composure and scored their first one of the game in the 72nd minute, courtesy Brandon Williams. Within five minutes, Mason Greenwood netted the equaliser and two minutes to the goal Marcus Rashford took Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men to lead by 3-2.

However, Oli McBurnie levelled things in the 90th minute and United had to remain contented with a tie.

The game was a microcosm of Manchester United this term – filled with the good, the bad and the downright ugly.

“Sometimes football is beyond tactics,” Solskjaer was quoted as saying by eir Sport. “The energy compared to ours in the first half and then we get that goal and we start to believe.”

Praising his boys, the Norwegian said, “The difference in the team this year compared to last is huge. They never give in.”

“Last year we would have gone four or five down instead of coming back. We would not have been able to come back,” he added.